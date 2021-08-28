Spider-Man No Way Home top fan theories: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield’s return, fake trailer and others

It is safe to say that Spider-Man No Way Home is the most-awaited film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. The numbers say that too. Its recently released trailer was the most viewed trailer for any movie in 24 hours, leaving Avengers Endgame behind.

The film is all set to be a mini Avengers movie with multiple MCU characters. In addition to that, characters from previous Spider-Man franchises starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear thanks to the multiverse now being a reality. Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the role of Doctor Strange.

Naturally, being an MCU movie, the film and its trailer have spawned several fan theories. Here are a few of them.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be part of the movie

This is the biggest theory (and hope) regarding the movie, that previous live-action Spider-Man actors will reprise the role in No Way Home. Many fans claim they have already spotted the two Spider-Mans in the trailer no matter how much the makers tried to hide it. There are two flashes of lights in at least two different instances of the trailer that fans say are proof of presence of Maguire and Garfield. There is no reason that the two Spider-Mans cannot be in No Way Home as the multiverse is wide open in MCU and any number of “realities” are there for the makers to mine from. However, if the two actors are really going to be in the movie, it is likely that Sony and Marvel Studios will not reveal it until the movie is released.

The moment that broke the internet: Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus. (Photo: Sony Pictures) The moment that broke the internet: Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

The arrival of supervillains from other Spider-Verses is leading up to Sinister Six

It is confirmed from the trailer that not only Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), but Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will also be in the movie (his pumpkin bomb was seen in a shot). Some fans thought they also noticed hints of Sandman and The Lizard. All this, if true, may be leading up to the formation of a multiversal version of Sinister Six, a group of six Spidey villains who join forces to wreak havoc and basically be their nefarious selves.

When Avengers Endgame directors praised Tom Holland | Russo Brothers hail Tom Holland after Spider-Man No Way Home trailer beats Avengers Endgame

Whatever shown in the trailer is wholly fake

Some believe that the trailer itself is an elaborate trick. There is a basis for that belief. For instance, Doctor Strange is portrayed as a sensible, wise wizard who would not attempt such a dangerous spell just to satiate the fears of Peter Parker, especially when the magic involved can have huge ramifications.

Is this Matt Murdock’s arm? (Photo: Sony Pictures) Is this Matt Murdock’s arm? (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Matt Murdock Daredevil is in the trailer

Many noticed the arm of what appeared to be a lawyer in the trailer when Peter is being questioned about his alleged involvement in Mysterio’s death. Fans said the trailer showed one investigator, but pointedly, not the other one. There has been no official announcement regarding Charlie Cox’s return in the role from the Netflix-Marvel series, but then the surprises are rarely announced officially.