Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland hides his face as he’s spotted with Zendaya on sets, see photos 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17, 2021. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were reportedly seen in Los Angeles for reshoots of the movie. Fan account @spideysnews on Twitter shared photos of Instagram stories of two people clicking photos with the actors. While Tom can be seen hiding his face, Zendaya is wearing a mask. The two are rumoured to be dating.

@spideysnews also shared promo art for the movie that teases the team-up between Spidey and Doctor Strange. We know Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme is set to assume the role of Peter Parker’s mentor now that Tony Stark is dead. In one artwork, they can be seen coming out of a portal.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer may not be here yet, but it appears for the time being promotion duties have been taken up by the fans. Every single hint about the film’s plot, set photos, and so on is being dissected in detail. The film is arguably the biggest Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame with the exception of Eternals.

Tom Holland & Zendaya spotted together for #SpiderManNoWayHome reshoots. pic.twitter.com/oMF8g0PiGb — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) August 8, 2021

A set photo earlier surfaced online showed Spidey and Doctor Strange waving at each other. The set was enclosed by blue screens.

New looks at Spider-Man & Doctor Strange in promo art for #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/xMuMhD2tIe — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) August 8, 2021

The third film in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie series will take forward the multiverse concept introduced in Loki. We know Doctor Strange’s upcoming sequel will deal with the multiverse fallout in the Tom Hiddleston MCU series, but No Way Home will also involve Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, two supervillains who were part of previous Spidey franchise headed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, among others also reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many fans expect that even Tobey, Andrew and the actors who played their love interests — Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone — will also appear in the film. However, as expected, there is no confirmation yet. Garfield has said he is not in the movie, but not many fans believe him.

A photo recently showed Dunst and a woman who looked like Deborah Ann Woll, actor who played Karen Page in Netflix-Marvel series Daredevil. Deborah later tweeted that she wasn’t the woman featured in the photo.