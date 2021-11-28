scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ

Spider-Man No Way Home merchandise mistakenly confirms Tobey Maguire’s presence? Here’s what we know

The rumours of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home began circulating when it was announced that supervillains from earlier Spider-Man movies will return.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 28, 2021 9:21:41 am
Spider-Man No Way HomeSpider-Man No Way Home will release on December 17. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Sony and Marvel are understandably keeping the secrets of Spider-Man: No Way Home close to their chests. But that has not stopped fans from scrutinising every bit of information — leaked screenshots, TV spots, merchandise, and so on — to find out if actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie. The two stars played Spider-Man in earlier film series, and have long been rumoured to be joining Tom Holland in No Way Home.

Now, a piece of merchandise might have confirmed at least Tobey Maguire’s presence in No Way Home. The merch is from BarkBox, which sends people a box full of treats for their canine friends every month. Shared by the Twitter user @Dominic_kravitz, the latest box is a special Spider-Man: No Way Home edition.

Also Read |Spider-Man No Way Home: New look at Electro, Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin promises an exciting multiversal adventure

On the cover prominently is Tom Holland’s version of Spidey. But in one corner, another wall-crawler’s head can be seen. Judging by the pattern on the suit, this indeed looks like Maguire’s version of Spider-Man.

These rumours began circulating when it was announced that supervillains from earlier Spider-Man movies, like Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), will return in the film. All this is possible because No Way Home deals with the multiverse.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises the role of Doctor Strange in No Way Home and replaces the now-departed Tony Stark as Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s mentor. It is because of an arcane ritual conducted by him on Peter’s request that the multiverse is ripped open.

The last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, ended with the revelation that the whole world is aware of Spidey’s real identity, thanks to Mysterio and J Jonah Jameson. Strange performed the ritual on Peter’s request to undo this. But Peter gets cold feet when he realises that MJ, Ned and Aunt May will forget him too and tries to stop the ritual, and this goes terribly wrong.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement