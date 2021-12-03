Spider-Man No Way Home excitement crashes theatre websites, fans unable to book tickets

The fan excitement over the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man No Way Home is huge. And that is not surprising, considering Sony and Marvel are selling the movie as a sort of mini-Avengers. Apart from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, the film also brings back several supervillains from previous Spider-Man franchises led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) are confirmed to return.

After the film broke several pre-release ticket sales records in North America, there are reports claiming that many are not able to book tickets to the movie as the theatre sites have crashed.

Many fans took to social media sites to express dismay and anger.

One tweeted, “WHY CAN’T I BUY MY SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TICKETS @RegalMovies #SpiderMan.” Another wrote, “aaaahh all the sites have crashed for #NoWayHome Tickets #SpiderMan.”

I got to select my #SpiderMan seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not. Backed out, chose other seats, then didn’t even give me the A-List option. Waited in line again, and now it crashed lmao — Andrew Goodman – Goody Good Gaming on Twitch! (@AndrewRGoodman) November 29, 2021

One other fan was more detailed: “I got to select my #SpiderMan seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not. Backed out, chose other seats, then didn’t even give me the A-List option. Waited in line again, and now it crashed lmao.”

Earlier, the film had registered the biggest advanced ticket sales of any film in the pandemic era as per Fandango. The film’s ticket sales are bigger than any film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and that is a huge achievement during a global pandemic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17.