Monday, December 27, 2021
Eagle-eyed fans spot major Thor Love and Thunder plot point in Spider-Man No Way Home

A Reddit user has claimed that during a scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is a clue about something that happens in the forthcoming Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 3:14:06 pm
spiderman no way home, Thor Love and Thunder,Thor: Love and Thunder comes out on July 8, 2022. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken the global box office by storm. Thanks to a relentless marketing campaign and, well, what the film offered, this Tom Holland-starrer seems to have revived theatres almost single-handedly.

Apart from the confirmed supervillains like Green Goblin, Doctor Otto Octavious, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, who returned from previous films, this Jon Watts directorial also offered several surprises. Like nearly every MCU film or TV show, there were also many Easter eggs and apparently at least one tease for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Also Read |Spider-Man No Way Home movie review: Tom Holland and a host of villains entertain in messy threequel

A Reddit user has claimed that during a scene in the movie where JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson was anchoring a news programme, a ticker at the bottom offers a clue about something that happens in the forthcoming Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

If you wish to go blind into Love and Thunder, and don’t want to know anything before watching it, stop reading. This might be considered a spoiler.

Anyway, the ticker as per u/KingEuronIIIGreyjoy reads something along the lines of “political turmoil in New Asgard as z”. The user asserts that the ‘Z’ might refer to Zeus, as Russell Crowe was confirmed to be playing the Marvel version of the greatest of Greek gods.

“Gorr the God Butcher is going around the universe killing the gods from various pantheons (Egyptian, Mayan, etc, many gods from various pantheons do exist as characters in the comics). After he goes after the Greek gods, Zeus and other Olympians manage to escape and go to New Asgard to seek the help of Thor and the surviving Asgardians. However, Thor is off-world with the Guardians and he must instead treat with Valkyrie, the new King of Asgard. This leads to said political turmoil, and eventually Jane returns and becomes Mighty Thor to fight Gorr, or something like that,” the theory further reads.

This is not only intriguing on its own, it does make sense that writer-director Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson might try to pull it off. Gorr may not be the ultimate villain of the movie, and Zeus may turn out to be the Big Bad.

Or it may just be a nod to the fun interconnectedness of MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes out on July 8, 2022.

