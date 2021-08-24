5 best moments from Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Dr Octopus, Green Goblin and the hint of Tobey Maguire

The trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home has sent Marvel fans down a rabbit hole. The end of this trilogy seems like the best Spider-Man film that we have seen till date and the inclusion of previous villains in the trailer also hints that we actually might see all the Spider-Mans together in the Tom Holland film.

The trailer has so many things going for it that Twitterati is all over the place praising various aspects of the upcoming Marvel film. The mentor-mentee relationship between Peter and Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the blossoming love between Peter and MJ (Zendaya), the opening up of the multiverse and the return of old villains Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and an easter egg for Green Goblin.

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Here are some of the best moments from the teaser trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home:

1. The return of Doc Ock

With Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus appearing in the trailer towards the end, the excitement for the film has certainly gone up tenfold. As he says “Hello Peter”, one can imagine that the theatre will roar in applause when the film releases on the silver screen. From the trailer, this one is certainly a standout moment. For the unversed, Doc Ock first appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004. The battle sequence between him and Spider-Man atop a train is still etched in fans’ minds and it looks like there will be a throwback to that epic battle in this film as well. There is one fan theory which claims that the ‘Hello Peter’ dialogue confirms that Tobey Maguire will also be a part of the film.

Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man No Way Home. Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man No Way Home.

2. Green Goblin’s Pumpkin Bombs

Another standout moment from the trailer is the hint of Willem Dafoe returning as Green Goblin. The audience hears his laughter here and even sees the Pumpkin Bombs associated with his character. Dafoe’s Norman Osborn was a menacing villain in the original trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. One Twitter user shared, “Hearing that menacing laugh again… Chills. It immediately threw me back to watching Willem Dafoe’s incredible performance as Green Goblin for the first time. I was in awe. The fact that he gets to do this one more time is a dream come true. #SpiderManNoWayHome.”

Dr. Oc os back, Willem Defoe’s Green Goblin evil laugh, Matt Murdock as Daredevil, Spider-Man in the black suit, Dr. Strange spell some crazy shit, oh god, bring me to christmas nowwwwwww, ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS UUUUUU #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/rEz4DgClat — haiqalrafiqqq (@haiqalrafiqqq) August 24, 2021

They have the Green Goblin’s Pumpkin Bombs from the Sam Raimi Trilogy 😳 #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/r1LTg96UdW — Wayne (@79Mossy) August 24, 2021

3. The multiverse madness

MCU already introduced the concept of the multiverse in Avengers Endgame but it was further developed in their Disney+ shows WandaVision and Loki. Since the two shows have already messed up the sacred timeline, it appears as though the events of this film might further complicate matters.

“After watching the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer some more, it’s possible Strange messing up the spell because Peter was talking is a red herring. It could get tampered w/ due to what happens at the end of Loki and WV happening at the same time since all of these projects connect,” shared one Twitter user.

So the real question here is, WHICH ONE OF THESE IDIOTS BROKE THE TIMELINE FIRST?#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/7ZAm1Xq04v — Ultra Einstinct 💛⚜️🦋♠️ (Ꮵ ᏣᎳᎩ) 🇵🇸 (@Tchalla_Fett) August 24, 2021

When everyone was making memes on how Wanda & Loki messed up the timeline and Strange has to fix it But now Strange messed it up ✨in his own way✨ #SpiderManNoWayHome Strange really went like: pic.twitter.com/dF3GyyuXnr — ʙᴀʙʏ ʏᴏᴅᴀ 🏴 (@shiebnaa_) August 24, 2021

4. Doctor Strange is the new mentor

The relationship that Peter shared with Tony Stark was dear to a lot of fans and thus when he died at the end of Avengers Endgame, Peter was left alone. His desire to look up to someone got him into a mess with Mysterio but looks like this time, he has landed at the right door. What has left fans intrigued is why Dr Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum is covered in snow.

Doctor Strange has taken Peter Parker under his wing. Doctor Strange has taken Peter Parker under his wing.

5. The absence of other Spider-Mans

While this wasn’t something that happened in the trailer, it has certainly got fans talking. There has been a lot of anticipation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be a part of this film since Doctor Strange has opened up the multiverse but the absence from the trailer has made the fans even more curious.

One Twitter user wrote, “If Tobey Maguire comes back as Spiderman in #SpiderManNoWayHome then the theatre reactions will be equal to when Captain America got his hand on the hammer. Bring it on.”

“Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not in #SpiderManNoWayHome.” Kevin Feige: pic.twitter.com/xuDRaRPzRG — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei. The Jon Watts directorial will release in theatres on December 17.