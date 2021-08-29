Spider-Man No Way Home stars Tom Holland-Zendaya spotted attending a wedding together, see pics and videos

Tom Holland and Zendaya, co-stars of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies, were apparently spotted attending a wedding together.

The two are rumoured to be dating and were also reportedly photographed sharing a kiss recently in a car.

A Buzzfeed report says that the Instagram story of a man called Esteban Camarillo’s Instagram Story showed the two in a group photo. Fans of both the actors have been excited about them being romantically involved ever since they appeared together in 2017’s Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A source told People in a report from that year, “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Many believe that their on-screen chemistry is the result of their off-screen relationship. Both actors, however, have denied any sort of romantic relationship, insisting the connection is totally platonic.

While Holland plays the titular role of Peter Parker, Zendaya is Michelle Jones or MJ, in MCU’s Spider-Man movies.

They also worked together in the sequel, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. They are all set to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming threequel called Spider-Man: No Way Home.