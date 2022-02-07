Spider-Man No Way Home is all set to break this huge Avatar box office record

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to set the box office ablaze. After releasing in mid-December, and the film has continued to break box office records. It is now the sixth-biggest film in history, in terms of worldwide box office numbers.

Even after eight weeks of its release, fans are still turning up in droves to watch and rewatch it. Bringing back Tom Holland as the titular webslinger, the film also features the last two live-action Spidey actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who reprise their versions of the superhero.

No doubt that helped its chances, as did its extremely positive reviews. Now, the film is about to shatter a major record of James Cameron’s Avatar, which currently stands at the top of highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

No Way Home will almost certainly overtake Avatar at the domestic (North American) box office. Avatar’s North American collection stands at $760 million, and No Way Home trails it at $748.9 million. However, Avatar’s total includes its rerelease earnings. If one doesn’t include that, it stands at $749.8, just $1 million more than Spidey movie.

No Way Home’s story explored the concept of the multiverse, and addressed the fallout of Spider-Man’s real identity getting exposed to the world by JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson in Far From Home, the last film in the franchise.

To make everybody forget he is Spidey, Peter Parker requests Doctor Strange to perform an arcane ritual, but his repeated interference messes it up, ripping the multiverse open. Supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, cross over to the MCU to face the three Spider-Men.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Spider-Man No Way Home 3.5 stars. She wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”