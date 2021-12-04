Spider-Man No Way Home runtime revealed, will be the third-longest MCU film

The runtime of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man No Way Home has reportedly been revealed. As per Collider, the Tom Holland-starrer film will run for 150 minutes. If that is true, the film will be the third-longest MCU movie after Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes) and the recent Eternals (157 minutes).

The runtime is not really surprising as Sony and Marvel are marketing the movie as a sort of Avengers 4.5. The film not only brings back its titular hero, it also includes supervillains from earlier Spider-Man franchises led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s wall crawlers.

Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) are confirmed to return.

Fans expect Maguire and Garfield to come back too, though if that is true, the studios are keeping the secret for the movie itself as no promo has explicitly shown their presence.

Benedict Cumerbatch’s Doctor Strange replaces Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor in the film. He performs a ritual on Peter’s request to make everybody forget the real identity of Spider-Man. But Peter interferes and the ritual goes wrong. The multiverse rips open.

Holland teased the film’s “very violent” action scenes of the movie recently. He told Brazilian TV network Globo, “There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation.”

Also starring Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon among others, the film is slated for release on December 16.