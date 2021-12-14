Spider-Man: No Way Home first reviews are in: MCU film hits all the right notes, say critics

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release in India on December 16 but the international reviews of the much-awaited Marvel film are in already. While the reviews at large praise the spectacle of the film, some have suggested that story might be a little “convoluted.”

Also starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Marissa Tomei, the film starts off after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home where the identity of Peter Parker was revealed to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio.

Here’s what the international reviews (NO SPOILERS) are saying about the Jon Watts directorial:

IGN’s Amelia Emberwing wrote, “Spider-Man: No Way Home hits all the right notes as the MCU’s latest entry. Its impact on the universe as a whole, as well as the overall emotional beats, all feel earned. Stellar performances meet what feels like a Saturday morning cartoon rife with all the devastating punches we’ve come to expect from this sneaky universe. Though it struggles with some tired superhero tropes, everything else about it will leave fans grinning ear-to-ear.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s John Defore called the film “catnip for hardcore Spidey-heads, but less fun than its predecessors.” It further read, “Rather than spoil any of the surprises the plot may have in store, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Who thought it was a great idea to tackle this material so soon after practically the same thing happened in 2018’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? That rollicking, eye-popping adventure was so fresh, funny and exciting that No Way Home can really only look stodgy in comparison, relying on the novelty of faces we haven’t seen in a while and building up to the kind of operatic emotional moments the previous Watts films tended to avoid.”

The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee called the film “scattered fun in ambitious sequel.” “While it would have been preferable to see a less convoluted plot constructed more from a desire to progress rather than regress, relying on fan service as a driving force, the script is more coherent than it could have been given the many moving parts and is not quite as overstuffed as say Civil War, the third Captain America instalment that also pushed the series from its own world to that of multiple others,” the review further read.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond called the film the “most exciting, surprising and emotional Spidey of them all.” The review read, “This movie does what the best movies always do: They thrill you and move you and make you want to cheer in a crowded theatre. In light of the pandemic this movie is a holiday gift not only to moviegoers, but also to exhibitors, because if EVER there was a film poised to save the movie business — just like Spidey always saves the day — it is this splendidly-crafted endgame.”