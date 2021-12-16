Spider-Man No Way Home outpaces Sooryavanshi at box office, could earn Rs 30 crore on first day

The much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be on its way to breaking some box office records in India. The advance booking for the Tom Holland-starrer has already resulted in nett collections of around Rs 35 crore. This means the first day collections will comfortably surpass Sooryavanshi’s day one haul.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s action-packed drama released on a national holiday–Diwali. Being one of the biggest Bollywood films after theatres re-opened, the film industry had pinned all its hopes on it. The film managed to get audiences back to theatres and is edging towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. However, Spider-Man seems to be pacing ahead of Sooryavanshi in its first weekend, thanks mostly to the South market.

While the Andhra market is looking forward for the release of Pushpa, it’s coming a day later, leaving the Hollywood superhero film with some room to succeed at the box office.

As per a report in Box Office India, the advance collections for No Way Home are the third highest after Avengers: Endgame and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Even in terms of tickets sold, the film is among the top 10. While No Way Home was always expected to perform well at the box office, the bookings have surpassed all expectations. As per reports, the film could be heading for a Rs 30 crore nett first day.

While fans throng cinema halls to watch the film, critics also seemed to be impressed. Reviewing the film for Indian Express, Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “Holland, whose Spider-Man has always been just one of the many Avengers, holds up well when called to be one of a team. The dialogue is witty and funny, Holland, Zendaya and Batalon are believable as kids who find themselves often out of their depth, the battles are coherently staged, a mirror dimension of the world that Dr Strange builds in one such clash is just wow, Spider-Man is satisfyingly nerdy (‘What’s cooler than magic? Math’), and the past is adroitly linked with the present.”