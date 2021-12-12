Spider-Man No Way Home’s new video reveals top fan theories & ‘who’s really in this movie’. Watch

Few movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have generated hype in the way the upcoming Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has. The film deals with the multiverse and at the very least, includes supervillains from both previous live-action Spider-Man film series, led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans will reprise the roles of Green Goblin, Doctor Otto Octavious, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, respectively. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange replaces Tony Stark as Peter Parker’s mentor.

Fans expect (and hope) Maguire and Garfield will reprise the roles of Spidey as well. Their presence is said to be the worst-kept secret in the movie. Fans have been sharing theories regarding this and other possibilities.

Can’t believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IoB9qV9z3A — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 12, 2021

The movie’s marketing is aware of it, and is poking fun at poor fans. A newly released still from the movie on the official Twitter handle shows Spidey and Zendaya, who plays the role of Mitchell ‘MJ’ Jones in the movie. In the background, there is a skyscraper on one side and a spot is highlighted in red.

The caption says, “Can’t believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk! #SpiderManNoWayHome.” But when one does zoom in, it is just text saying “Hope you’re having a good day!”

In a video shared earlier on the handle, two hosts are talking about the fan theories about the movie. They obviously do not explicitly mention Maguire and Garfield, but talk about more outlandish theories like how Spidey will sport a man-bun in the movie, or how he has a new podcast, in which he wants listeners to “swing” by.

Earlier, a video featuring Holland had the actor talking to the audience with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, and had joked who else were the fans expecting.

Also featuring Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, among others, Spider-Man No Way Home is slated for release on December 16.