Spider-Man No Way Home new TV spots: New footage of Doc Ock, Lizard and Electro lands

As Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s release nears, Sony and Marvel Studios have begun the marketing and promotion in earnest. The film promises to be the biggest MCU product since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame in terms of scale and scope.

While Endgame brought together nearly every major MCU character, No Way Home will introduce previous Spider-Man film series’ supervillains (and even earlier Spideys, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, if rumours are to be believed).

After two trailers, we now have several new TV spots for the movie, and they provide new footage. Not only does Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) finally gets a speaking part, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) also has some questions about the Lizard. It also includes a closer look at Lizard, Willem Dafoe makes an appearance as the Green Goblin and Electro. You can see all of them in this YouTube video.

Up until now, there is no hint of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie and rumours are all we have right now. It is understandable that the studios will keep the surprise for the movie itself, although it is arguable whether it remains a surprise after all that speculation.

In No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch reprises the role of Doctor Strange. He replaces the now-deceased Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor. The first trailer showed Peter enlisting the Sorcerer Supreme’s assistance to undo the damage caused by Mysterio in Far From Home.

But Peter panics when he is told that Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and MJ will forget he is Spider-Man too and tries to interfere with the experiment, which goes terribly wrong. And this is what leaves the multiverse wide open and allows villains from earlier Spider-Man movies to enter the MCU.

Directed by Jon Watts and also featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and others, the film is slated for release on December 17.