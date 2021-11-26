scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Spider-Man No Way Home new poster: The new look at Electro, Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin promises an exciting multiversal adventure

Fans expect and hope that in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will come to aid Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but if that is true Sony and Marvel are keeping it a secret until the film's release.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 1:23:20 pm
Spider-Man No Way Home, no way homeSpider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

A new poster from the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home is here. And no, there is still no confirmation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presence in the movie. But the poster does say a lot about the film’s focus — the multiverse.

In the centre are Peter Parker or Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones (Zendaya). In the background is a visual of the spiralling buildings, with another set of buildings in the background, a visual representation of the multiverse.

We can see the tentacles of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and his lightning bolts, a cloaked Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) perched on his glider, and a silhouetted Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

Spider-Man No Way Home, no way home Spider-Man: No Way Home’s new poster does not confirm Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presence in the movie. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is visited by the supervillains from previous Spidey movies. This happens because a ritual performed by Doctor Strange on Peter’s request goes wrong and rips the fabric of the universe open. The reason for the said ritual was so that the world will forget Spider-Man’s real identity.

Fans expect and hope that Maguire and Garfield will come to aid Peter (the MCU one), but if that is true, Sony and Marvel Studios will wish to keep the surprise for the movie itself.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for release on December 17.

