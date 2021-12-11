Doc Ock fights Tom Holland’s Spidey in this extended clip from Spider-Man No Way Home. Watch

A new clip from the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man No Way Home is out and unlike other trailers, promos, and TV spots, this one is not a mishmash of shots from various scenes from the movie, but one extended scene.

The scene in question shows Dr Otto Octavious or Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) entering the MCU. Doc Ock spots Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and assumes it’s the Spidey from his universe (Tobey Maguire). He asks him where his machine is, clearly referring to his fusion power reactor that we saw in Spider-Man 2.

The scene is pretty short and does not spoil anything beyond what we have seen already in trailers. More than anything, it teases an MCU movie that is bigger than anything we have seen yet, apart from the last two Avengers movies.

Apart from Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans were also confirmed to be reprising their respective roles of Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.

It is widely believed that Maguire and Andrew Garfield will turn up as well in the role of Spider-Man. Garfield has denied that several times, but the fandom believes it anyway. We will have to see the movie to find out for sure.

Earlier, Tom Holland had teased “very violent” scenes in the movie while speaking to Brazilian TV network Globo. He said, “There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation.”

Also featuring Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, among others, Spider-Man No Way Home is slated for release on December 16.