Spider-Man No Way Home set photo features Peter Parker saying goodbye to Doctor Strange, MCU version of FEAST

Monday, August 02, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 9:05:16 am
Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the most-awaited MCU film this year. The third film in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie series within the MCU looks like it will be all about the multiverse, and may open doors for X-Men and Fantastic Four.

The film not only brings back Tom Holland in the titular role of Peter Parker, it also includes Spidey villains from previous movies: Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Also Read |Every MCU film and TV show releasing in 2021: Spider-Man No Way Home, Eternals, Ms Marvel

While Electro had appeared opposite Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus was the villain opposite Tobey Maguire’s Spidey.

Not only that, the film will also star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and is set to replace the now deceased Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A new set photo has surfaced from the film’s set that is making MCU fans excited. It shows a paved street bounded by blue screens, and on the right side can be seen Doctor Strange with his arms crossed. On the extreme left, Spidey can be seen in his new costume. He appears to be waving at the Sorcerer Supreme. Perhaps saying goodbye?

Also Read |Everybody who is returning in Spider-Man 3: Doctor Octopus, Electro and others

A F.E.A.S.T. truck is also visible. In the comics, the organisation — Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter and Training — is a charity on paper, but is in reality a front for a supervillain called Mister Negative and his gang called Inner Demons. Once he is revealed as a bad guy, the project is shut down, only to be revived under the supervision of May Parker. She works closely with Randy Robertson, the son of Daily Bugle editor Joe Robertson. In Spider-Man: Far from Home, we already saw May doing charity work after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, among others also reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The prequel Far From Home was both a critical and commercial success for Marvel and Sony. It grossed more than 1.1 billion worldwide and also earned a 90 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. This film is expected to be even bigger.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 16.

 

