Spider-Man No Way Home latest clip reveals supervillains’ motivations, shows off new footage

A new clip from Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man No Way Home is here. It highlights the villains of the movie, specifically those who crossover from previous Spidey film series led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx are seen in conversation as we see new footage featuring their characters Green Goblin, Doctor Otto Octavious, and Electro, respectively.

All three villains look a little different when compared to their original look. Particularly Electro, who turned into a blue humanoid being like Doctor Manhattan, is a distinct human here.

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Benedict Cumerbatch as Doctor Strange who replaces Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor. Peter enlists the Sorcerer Supreme’s assistance to undo the problems caused by the revelation of his secret identity. At his request, Strange performs a ritual, and it goes terribly wrong and rips open the multiverse, which allows the villains to enter MCU.

The promos have also revealed Sandman and Lizard with Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans reprising their respective roles.

Earlier, Tom Holland had teased “very violent” scenes in the movie while speaking to Brazilian TV network Globo.

He said, “There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation.”

Also featuring Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, among others, Spider-Man No Way Home is slated for release on December 17