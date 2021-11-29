Spider-Man No Way Home’s India release date bumped up, Tom Holland’s MCU film to hit theatres on this date

Sony and Marvel Studios have given an early Christmas gift to Spidey fans. The third film in MCU’s Spider-Man franchise, No Way Home, will hit Indian theatres one day earlier now, on December 16.

No Way Home promises to be the biggest MCU film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It deals with the multiverse, and this supervillains from earlier franchises led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) were seen in the trailers.

Fans expect and hope that Maguire and Garfield’s versions of Spideys will themselves come to aid Tom Holland’s Peter, but there is not confirmation of the same yet. It it indeed is true, the makers perhaps wish to keep the surprise for the movie itself.

Garfield, on his part, has explicitly denied many times that he is in the movie. He jokingly expressed his frustration in a video for GQ in response to a fan query.

“Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all out find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy. Or someone will say, “I told you so,” and another person will say, “I told you so.” We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance,” he said.

This happens because an arcane ritual performed by Doctor Strange on Peter’s request goes wrong and rips the fabric of the universe open. The reason of the said ritual was because of the fallout of exposure of Peter Parker’s identity in Far From Home’s post-credit scenes.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, among others also star.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for release on December 17.