Spider-Man No Way Home first official poster out, shows Spidey battling Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman and Electro

The first official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster is finally here. It shows Spider-Man crouching on debris, as he (probably) dodges Doctor Octopus’ tentacles. The poster comes with multiple hidden details, challenging fans to uncover all the hints.

Fans are already trying to scrutinise the poster to glean all the hidden details. And indeed, we can spot Green Goblin in the distance, way behind Spider-Man, looking tiny, standing on his Goblin Glider and apparently coming towards Spidey. Electro’s lightning can also be spotted in the background, as well as Sandman’s, well, sand.

While Doctor Octopus and Electro were already confirmed to be in the movie, the movie’s trailer revealed that Green Goblin will play a part too. Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Thomas Haden Church are expected to reprise the roles of Doc Ock, Electro, Green Goblin, and Sandman.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

To the best of our knowledge, there is no hint in the poster about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. Many fans expect and hope them to be in the movie. Their role in the story may be to help their counterpart in MCU (Tom Holland’s version) against an entire team of supervillains — Sinister Six.

All this is possible because No Way Home, which the third Spider-Man movie featuring Holland, is all about the multiverse. The last movie, Far From Home, ended with J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons), this time an alt-right news website owner, unleashing to the whole world the true identity of Spider-Man using a video recorded by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio (who had died while trying to kill Peter Parker).

In No Way Home, the trailer told us, Peter approaches Doctor Strange to undo the damage and make everyone forget wall crawler’s true identity. However, he remembers later that his loved ones will forget that too, including Zendya’s Michelle Jones. He tries to interfere with the experiment and it goes terribly wrong. The multiverse is wide open and villains from earlier Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brings back director Jon Watts, releases on December 17.