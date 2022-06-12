Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man No Way Home’s extended cut to swing into theatres this fall

We have some good news for Spider-Man fans! An extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, dubbed as the ‘more fun stuff version,’ will release in theatres this fall. Directed by Jon Watts, the third installment was released in December last year and emerged as a huge Marvel blockbuster. The film, which delved into the multiverse, is now the sixth highest grossing movie of all time.

On Friday, Sony took to Twitter to announce Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version will be released in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, September 2. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 9 and more countries will be announced at a later date. The extended cut of No Way Home, will also feature unseen footage, and was teased with a video of Tom Holland with the Spideys from the different franchises, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

In No Way Home, Peter Parker has to contend with the aftermath of Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) revelation and the world learning that he is now Spider-Man. He attempts to fix this by asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. Events spiral out of control and he has to deal with multiversal villains. The third film saw characters from different Spider-Man franchises, including Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of the web-slinger too.