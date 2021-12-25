Spider-Man No Way Home box office: India is eighth-biggest market for Tom Holland’s MCU film, as it inches towards $1 billion

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been in theatres for less than 10 days, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is already the biggest Hollywood release since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to cross the $1 billion mark on Christmas Day, becoming the first film to do so after 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

India has emerged as one of the film’s biggest international markets. It is at the eight position, as per Box Office Mojo, with $24.9 (around Rs 1.8 billion) in ticket receipts after the US, the UK, Mexico, France, South Korea, Brazil, and Australia. The film has not released in China due to the country’s new policies, but it might not need the world’s biggest movie market at all.

The Tom Holland-starrer was marketed with a zeal by Sony Pictures, that matched what the film offered–an action-packed nostalgia trip with a scale that rivalled Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film explored the concept of the multiverse, and addressed the fallout of Spider-Man’s real identity getting exposed to the world by JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson. To make everybody forget he is Spidey, Peter Parker requests Doctor Strange to perform an arcane ritual, but his repeated interference messes it up, ripping the multiverse open.

Supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, cross over to the MCU to face Tom Holland’s wall-crawler.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spidey also enter the MCU to assist Holland’s Spider-Man. While analysts expected the film to do really well, few thought it would be nearly as big as Avengers: Endgame.

Positive reviews no doubt helped the film. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”