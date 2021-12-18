Spider-Man No Way Home box office Day 2: Tom Holland’s Marvel film affected by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

The theatre experience has been revived, it seems. After the success of Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero, had a spectacular opening at the box office in India. And now, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has injected more energy into the box office. No Way Home had raced ahead of this year’s biggest opener Sooryavanshi with an opening of ₹33 crore. It is estimated to have collected around ₹22 crore on Friday, taking its total to Rs 55 crore. Because of Pushpa’s release, the film registered a drop in earnings on the second day, mostly in the South circuits. It is expected to pick up over the weekend.

Box Office India reported that due to massive interest in Andhra Pradesh, Pushpa is expected to earn around Rs 45 crore across languages on day one. That’s enough to break pandemic records in India. No Way Home, on the other hand, had an even better opening than its predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), which had the second-highest opening in history of Hollywood releases in India, after Avengers: Endgame.

According to a Forbes report, the film can even cross the $1 billion mark worldwide despite limited seating in cinemas in various countries. As the film released in multiple international markets ahead of its US release, it has already earned $43.6 million in 15 markets by Thursday. The Tom Holland-starrer set a pandemic-era opening day record in South Korea on Wednesday. It also recorded the best Wednesday launch ever in the UK with $10.1 million. It also topped No Time To Die’s $6.6M debut, reported Deadline.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tom Holland reprising his role as the web-slinging hero. Holland has played the role in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Far From Home as well as three other MCU films. No way Home also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.