Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection: Tom Holland film earns Rs 202.3 cr, creates new records

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third time out as the web crawler, has emerged as the best performer at the Indian box office in 2021 with a collection of more than Rs 200 crore. Until now, the Jon Watts directorial has grossed Rs 202.34 crore in the country.

Globally, as well, the film is a juggernaut, obliterating competition with ease. It recently crossed the $1 billion mark, becoming the first film to do so after 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Its worldwide collection is also now more than Black Panther. And before the film’s theatrical journey is over, it will make it to the list of top 10 films of all time at the worldwide box office.

The Tom Holland-starrer was marketed with a zeal by Sony Pictures, that matched what the film offered–an action-packed nostalgia trip with a scale that rivalled Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film explored the concept of the multiverse, and addressed the fallout of Spider-Man’s real identity getting exposed to the world by JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson. To make everybody forget he is Spidey, Peter Parker requests Doctor Strange to perform an arcane ritual, but his repeated interference messes it up, ripping the multiverse open.

Supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, cross over to the MCU to face Tom Holland’s wall-crawler.

Positive reviews no doubt helped the film. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”