Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection Day 3: Tom Holland’s MCU film continues its phenomenal run

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has given a new lease of life to theatres. On its third day, the Tom Holland-starrer grossed Rs 26.10 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 79.14 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#SpiderMan is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches ₹ 26 cr+ on *non-festival Saturday* in pandemic era is FireFireFire… Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 79.14 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 100.84 cr. #India biz.”

The film continues the story of Holland’s Peter Parker after his identity is outed by JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson. The fallout forces him to enlist the help of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to perform a ritual that would make every single person on earth forget Parker’s identity. But the ritual goes wrong when Peter tries to interfere, and supervillains from previous Spider-Man film series are brought to MCU.

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans return.

No Way Home’s fortunes are further helped by the fact that it has received a nearly universally positive critical reception.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 3.5 stars. She wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”