Spider-Man No Way Home tails only Avengers Endgame in pre-release sales, overtakes Black Widow in two hours

Spider-Man: No Way Home has registered the biggest advanced ticket sales of any film in the pandemic era, breaking Black Widow’s record in two hours. Unlike Black Widow, which was made available for a premium access fee on Disney+, No Way Home will get an exclusive theatrical release.

Fandango is reporting that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third solo Spider-Man film has had more pre-release ticket sales of any film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Billed as an epic collision of Spider-Man past iterations on screen, No Way Home was described by director Jon Watts in an interview as ‘Spider-Man: Endgame’. Avengers: Endgame currently holds the record for the biggest opening weekend of all time, with $357 million in its first weekend in the US.

No Way Home has also outpaced Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to wrap a bow around 20 years of live-action Spider-Man movies, and anticipation is through the roof with fans anxious to see how Tom Holland’s Homecoming trilogy concludes,” Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis told Deadline.

This isn’t entirely true, though. It was reported some days ago that Sony and Marvel are re-collaborating with Tom Holland for a new trilogy of Spider-Man films, which deflates the ‘epic conclusion’ angle that No Way Home’s marketing has been hammering in.

The film also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei, as well as Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, reprising roles they played in previous Spider-Man films. It has been strongly rumoured that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the film, as Holland’s version of the superhero opens the doors to the multiverse.