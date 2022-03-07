scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
Spider-Man No Way Home behind-the-scenes: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on the pleasures of putting on Spidey costume. Watch video

In the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home featurette, the three Spidey actors, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, can be seen goofing around on the movie's set.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
March 7, 2022 2:23:15 pm
Spider-Man No Way Home, no way home, tom holland, tobey maguire, andrew garfieldSpider-Man: No Way Home will be released on digital on March 22, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 12. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: No Way Home released in mid-December last year, and it is still minting money at the box office. As its digital and physical media release draws closer, Sony is releasing new behind-the-scenes footage to promote the movie.

In the latest featurette, the three Spidey actors, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, can be seen goofing around on the movie’s set. They hug each other, pose for photos, and Maguire can perhaps be seen reenacting that infamous dance scene from Spider-Man 3, though the shot is too brief to be sure.

Also Read |Spider-Man No Way Home movie review: Tom Holland and a host of villains entertain in messy threequel

Maguire opened up about putting on the suit after almost a decade and half. He said, “The suit can definitely be a challenge at times when you have to get in the full thing. Then, by getting comfortable in it, there is something fun — yeah, it just helps as an actor when you get in your costume you begin to feel it more and embody it more. I’m still processing it. It’s all happening still. I’m catching up.”

As Spider-Man: No Way Home dealt with the multiverse, three different iterations of Spider-Man shared screen space.

The movie, which brought back director Jon Watts, addressed the fallout of Spider-Man’s real identity being exposed by JK Simmons’ alt-right news anchor J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, also crossed over to the MCU to face the three Spider-Men.

No Way Home has collected $1.8 billion until now, and is the sixth-biggest movie ever in terms of worldwide box office collection.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a positive review. She wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”

