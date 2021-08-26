Spider-Man No Way Home beats Avengers: Endgame’s record, is the most watched trailer in the world in 24 hours

Spider-Man has proven to be more popular than all the Avengers put together. The trailer for the third installment in MCU’s Spider-Man series, No Way Home, racked up an incredible 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours as per Deadline.

This number blows the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, which was seen 289 million times, out of the water. This makes the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer the most watched trailer in the world. In comparison, Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer received 135 million views within 24 hours.

Now you know Sony, which owns the rights to Spider-Man in film and TV, is so unwilling to relinquish them. The character is just too profitable.

No Way Home brings back Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, who is struggling with the new normal of having his secret identity exposed to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal’s supervillain Mysterio (just before his death) and JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson, who is now a cranky editor of an alt-right news website.

Thankfully, Peter has the support of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) this time. The trailer showed him trying out a dangerous spell to make it so the world will forget Spider-Man’s true identity. The spell goes wrong and rips open the multiverse. We only saw Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, but we did hear Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and also a flash of Jamie Foxx’s Electro’s lightning.

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong return from previous films as well. Director Jon Watts and screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers make a comeback as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17.