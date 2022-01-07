Spider-Man No Way Home: Andrew Garfield says he improvised this line, teases return as Spidey but on one condition

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprised the role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland-starrer dealt with a failed ritual that led to a rift in the fabric of the universe, and allowed Spideys from other universes, as well as supervillains, to enter MCU.

The film has finally revived the box office, and in no time crossed the coveted $1 billion mark. One of the high points was the return of Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield and their camaraderie.

Garfield spoke about donning the spandex once again in an interview with Variety. He said he is grateful that he got “to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing.”

He also described working with Holland and Maguire in the film. He says it was ‘hilarious’ because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, “Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!” There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us.”

He revealed that Holland was jealous because he has zippers in his suit that allow him to take out his hands.

“We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including “Spider-Verse.” It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound. There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them,” he added.

When asked if he’d be open to play the role again, he said he would agree ‘if it felt right.” He added, “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

MCU, now that it has the multiverse, can have as many iterations of Spider-Man or any other character as the script demands. The possibilities are endless. Garfield can also play Spidey in Sony’s Spider-Verse and face off against Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius.

The BAFTA award-winning actor played the role in two Marc Webb-directed The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While the films received average critical reception but Garfield’s performance, most critics agreed, was not at fault.