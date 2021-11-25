Spider-Man No Way Home: Andrew Garfield insists he is not in the Marvel movie, says ‘I’m done’

Andrew Garfield is tired of denying that he is not reprising the role of Peter Parker or Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has reiterated the ‘fact’ in a GQ profile. He said, simply, “I am not.”

He said in a video for GQ, in which celebs respond to fan comments on social media. He said: “Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all out find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy. Or someone will say, “I told you so,” and another person will say, “I told you so.” We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance.

The rumours began circulating when it was announced that supervillains from earlier Spider-Man movies, like Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), will return in the film. This is possible because No Way Home deals with the multiverse.”

Despite, Garfield’s insistence, the rumours persist. As per fans, he and Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man will come to aid of Tom Holland’s Peter against the invading supervillains.

It is believed that Sony and Marvel Studios wish to keep the surprise for the movie itself, although it is arguable whether it remains a surprise after all that speculation.

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises the role of Doctor Strange and replaces the now-departed Tony Stark as his mentor. It is because of an arcane ritual conducted by him on Peter’s request that the multiverse rips open.

The last film, Far From Home, ended with the revelation that the whole world knows about Spidey’s identity, thanks to Mysterio and J Jonah Jameson. Strange performed the ritual on Peter’s request to undo that. But Peter’s interference makes the ritual go wrong.

Directed by Jon Watts and also featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and others, the film is slated for release on December 17.