Spider-Man No Way Home actor Mary Rivera dies at 82

While Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its blockbuster run, the tragic news of the death of actor Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds’ (Jacob Batalon) grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), has left fans of the franchise worldwide in mourning. She was 82.

According to her obituary, the actor died on April 15 in Honolulu but the news came to light only recently after TMZ reported it, following confirmation from one of her family members. “Mary suffered a stroke, and doctors warned the family that her condition was extremely serious,” they told the publication.

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