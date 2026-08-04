Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Spider-Man No Way Home actor Mary Rivera dies at 82
Mary Rivera's family said she was very proud to have received the opportunity to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
While Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its blockbuster run, the tragic news of the death of actor Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds’ (Jacob Batalon) grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), has left fans of the franchise worldwide in mourning. She was 82.
According to her obituary, the actor died on April 15 in Honolulu but the news came to light only recently after TMZ reported it, following confirmation from one of her family members. “Mary suffered a stroke, and doctors warned the family that her condition was extremely serious,” they told the publication.
Check Out | Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Marvel film inches closer to $1 billion globally
After the doctors revealed that even if she came out of the coma, her condition wouldn’t improve significantly going forward, Mary’s family reportedly decided to remove her life support. She was later cremated.
Born Mary Egida Rivera on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, to the late Vicente and Felicia Egida, she retired as a missionary for the church.
She was “very proud” to have received the opportunity to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, sharing the screen with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. “Her family encouraged her to audition for the role, which ultimately became one of her proudest accomplishments,” the family member said.
Mary is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; children Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera, and Angela Kelly; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, having earned $1.91 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie also featured Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, and Marisa Tomei in key roles.
ALSO READ | Spider-Man: Brand New Day reminded me of Alag, a flawed Hindi film ahead of its time
Set a few years after the events of the 2021 film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit screens worldwide on July 31. While Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reprised their respective roles from earlier movies, Brand New Day also featured Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, and Tramell Tillman. The movie has thus far grossed $932 million worldwide.
Disclaimer: This article touches on sensitive themes of personal loss, grief, and end-of-life medical decisions surrounding the passing of a public figure. The content is provided solely for editorial and informational purposes and does not constitute medical or health guidance.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05