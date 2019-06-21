Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse sequel in the works?

A sequel to animated Marvel movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is ‘definitely’ in development at Sony. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It also clinched the Golden Globe in the same category in addition to numerous other awards.

The news was revealed by Amy Pascal, producer and former chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment, who told io9, “We are definitely hard at work on the sequel. You can expect another movie.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay penned by Phil Lord and Rothman. It featured a voice-cast with names like Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

It featured an Afro-Latino teen Miles Morales as the primary Spider-Man. The film also has Peter Parker (Chris Pine) and other Spider-People from other dimensions who find themselves in Miles’s world due to an experiment by Kingpin.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was almost universally praised by critics. It received a 97 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus read, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.”

It was also a box office success, earning 375.50 million dollars on a 90 million dollar budget.

Apart from the sequel, a spinoff film titled Spider-Women and an animated TV show are also reportedly in development.