Mahershala Ali and Hailee Steinfeld join the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and the “Let me go” singer Hailee Steinfeld have joined the voice cast of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The presence of the two actors was confirmed by Sony Pictures Animation which launched the official trailer of the film on Wednesday.He will be joined by Jake Johnson as Miles’ reluctant mentor, Peter Parker, and Liev Schreiber playing the larger-than-life crime lord Kingpin, the studio said in a statement. Hailee Steinfeld is playing the spunky, free-spirited Spider-Gwen; Mahershala Ali as Miles’ influential uncle Aaron; Brian Tyree Henry playing Miles’ father Jefferson; Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio; and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

“We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from,” producers Lord and Christopher Miller said.

The animated film, based on Marvel comics is set in an alternate universe from Sony’s other Spider-Man properties but introduces a shared multiverse. It is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord features actor Shameik Moore as Miles Morales who takes on the role of Spider-Man.In the “classic Spider-Man mold”, Miles Morales juggles his high school life with his status as a superhero, as he is introduced to the “Spider-Verse” where there can be more than one Spider-Man. The movie is produced, in association with Marvel, by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller, and Christina Steinberg

Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India. It is slated to release on December 14.

