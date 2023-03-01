scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Spider-Man India to be voiced by Deadpool actor Karan Soni in Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has cast actor Karan Soni to voice Spider-Man India aka Pavitr Prabhakar.

spider man indiaKaran Soni to voice Spider-Man India. (Photo: Karan Soni/Instagram)
Karan Soni, who has appeared in the Deadpool movies, is now becoming a part of the Spider-Verse as the actor has been cast to voice Spider-Man India in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film is a sequel to 2018’s Oscar award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Karan will be voicing Pavitr Prabhakar, the alternate universe version of Spider-Man known as Spider-Man India, reported Deadline. Spider-Man India first appeared in the comics in 2004. The character gained his spidey powers from an ancient yogi and started fighting crime.

Karan played the cab driver Dopinder in the first two Deadpool movies. It is yet to be known if he will be a part of Deadpool 3. He was recently seen in The People We Hate at the Wedding and Not Okay.

Watch Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer here:

In the trailer, we saw many flashbacks to the first part followed by new visuals where Miles and Gwen Stacy, played by Hailee Steinfeld, are travelling across different universes meeting different versions of the superhero. Flashes of Issa Rae’s motorcycle-riding Spider-Woman, Jorma Taccone’s villain Vulture and Oscar Isaac’s brutal Spider-Man 2099 were also shown.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release in June 2023. It also stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for a release on June 2.

First published on: 01-03-2023
