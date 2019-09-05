Spider-Man future in safe hands with Sony: Tom Holland

Actor Tom Holland, who is currently looking at uncertainty over his future appearance in Marvel movies as Spider-Man, says the superhero’s character is in “safe hands” at Sony.

Advertising

It was in 2015 when Sony, after facing box office disappointment with Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 2, decided to strike a deal with Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios that enabled the superhero appear in Marvel films.

Holland, who took over the part from Garfield, debuted with Captain America: Civil War, which he followed up with two Avengers movies and two solo outings.

But a divorce between the two studios has effectively cast a shadow on his future in the MCU.

Advertising

Holland, however, is nothing but grateful to Sony for the opportunity to play the iconic web-slinger in the films.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor,” the actor told GQ Style in an interview.

Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill, and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way, he added.

This is the second time Holland has addressed the issue.

During his appearance at Disney Pictures panel at D23 Expo to promote his new Pixar movie Onward, he said the last few days have been “crazy”.

“Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland had said.