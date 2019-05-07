Spider-Man Far From Home trailer: Five key takeaways

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is out. The movie, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, does not look like your typical standalone MCU movie. The trailer opens with Tom Holland warning the fans about Endgame spoilers if they have not seen the movie.

Advertising

And he is right, Far From Home’s latest trailer acknowledges the big death in the final battle of Endgame and also addresses the fallout of the Thanos’ snap which, though reversed, still did something inalterable to the universe. And this is the universe that becomes the home for the new Spider-Man movie.

We still do not know what shape the future Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to take after Avengers: Endgame’s huge climax, but this trailer does have a few clues.

Here are our five key takeaways from the trailer:

Peter dealing with Tony’s death

Tony was Peter’s father-figure and mentor. He took him under his wings and basically taught him, in his own way, what being a superhero entails. Now, he is dead, and it appears Happy Hogan has stepped in to fill the gap. Peter also says at one point that they need the next Iron Man. Now, we do think Peter can be that with Stark tech, but he already as the mantle of Spider-Man. Who else, then?

Thanos’ snap opened a hole in the dimension

Advertising

In trying to reverse the effects of the snap, a new hole has been ripped in the Earth’s dimension, thus creating a multiverse. And that hole brought the Elementals, the villains of Far From Home and Quentin Beck/Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Usually a bad guy, Quentin is working with Nick Fury, who recruits Peter Parker to save the world. The kid is on vacation with his friends, however, and reluctant to do superheroic stuff.

He is, however, excited about the concept of multiverse — a group of multiple parallel universe. This concept of multiverse may also open doors for Marvel’s previously Fox-owned properties like the X-Men and Fantastic Four. It could be explained away by just bringing them from different realities, in which Avengers do not exist and they are the major superhero groups.

Thor and Captain Marvel not available

The problem with having so many superheroes in one universe is making standalone movies and plotting them plausibly. How to explain the reason a particular superhero went solo when other superheroes were also available? A lot of suspension of disbelief is required here to enjoy the movie. When Fury asks Peter to save the world from Elementals, Peter says why not Thor or Captain Marvel. Fury simply says they are not available. So Spidey is the world’s last hope to save the world (or at least Europe).

The villains are Elementals?

Looks like Spider-Man will fight the terrifyingly powerful Elementals in the movie. They appear at different intervals in the trailer. Tom Holland had previously said that he will fight the four Elementals, a group of comic book villains who take the form of the elements. We will not be terribly surprised if Mysterio does not end up being the primary villain in the end, though.

MJ knows Peter Parker’s secret

So MCU’s version of Mary Jane, Zendaya’s Michelle Jones, knows Peter is Spider-Man, and she appears quite nonchalant about it. “I mean, it’s kind of obvious,” she tells him when he is about to confess himself. The two are also clearly falling in love, though whether their relationship will be as important to the franchise as it were in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, we do not know.