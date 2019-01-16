Toggle Menu
Spiderman Far From Home trailer: Best takeaways

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home's trailer was released by Marvel Studios leaving fans excited. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming has Nick Fury hijacking Peter Parker's Europe vacation to fight against a new group of villains - the Elementals. The film releases on July 5.

spiderman far from home photos
Spider-Man: Far From Home is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and the twenty-third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After days of keeping fans on the edge, Marvel Studios on Tuesday dropped the much-awaited trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland. After the ‘teaser trailer’, Marvel addicts have been pondering over a lot of things, from the placement of the latest film in the MCU timeline to the new characters that they saw in the trailer.

Here are key takeaways from the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer:

Plot

Spider-Man peter parker
Tom Holland reprises his role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Parker disintegrated into dust when Thanos snapped his fingers. But in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, he is back in full form, and ready for his summer vacation. While many fans are still trying to understand the chronology of events in the MCU, Far From Home’s plot is surely giving no clues about Avengers: Endgame. The latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise appears to be a standalone film.

Nick Fury

Spider-Man nick fury
The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury.

We know Spider-Man is off to a Europe vacation. But looks like Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury won’t let him have a good time. While Nick “hijacks” his summer vacation, he also looks to be in a recruiting mode. This also happens to be their first meeting.

Spider-Man’s new suit(s)

Spider-Man far from home trailer
Spider-Man will be seen flaunting different suits in Far From Home.

Our friendly neighbourhood superhero gets some new suits in the trailer. First, his red and black suit is a memory from the 90s comics. But this time, it is complete with wings from Steve Ditko’s original Spider-Man suit. Then there is a black stealth suit, much more intriguing. But who gave it to Peter? Nick Fury?

The villains – Elementals

Spider-Man elementals
Elementals are four extradimensional humanoids who have power over natural forces and ruled the earth before the rise of ancient Atlantis.

Looks like Nick hires Spider-Man to fight the terrifyingly powerful Elementals – Hydron, Magnum, Hellfire, and Zephyr. They appear at different intervals in the trailer. Tom Holland had previously said that he will fight the four Elementals, a group of comic book villains who take the form of the elements.

Mysterio

Spider-Man mysterio
Jake Gyllenhaal plays Quentin Beck aka Mysterio, who is an expert on the Elementals and is recruited by Nick Fury to help Spider-Man stop them.

And just when Spider-Man appears to be caught in a fight with the new villains, Jake Gyllenhaal appears from a cloud of green smoke as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. Although traditionally a bad guy, Mysterio will help Spidey in the fight against the Elementals. As said by Peter’s friends, Mysterio does look like a combination of Iron Man and Thor!

Peter and MJ

Spider-Man mj zendaya
Zendaya returns as Peter Parker’s classmate Michelle “MJ” Jones.

We saw a romance brewing between Peter and Zendaya’s MJ in Homecoming. Now, looks like there will be more to this teen love. But not quite easily. MJ is seen giving Peter a hard time when he tells her, “You look really pretty,” and she replies, “And therefore I have value?”

Also read: Spider-Man Far From Home trailer: Peter Parker and Mysterio join forces to fight the Elementals

Spider-Man theme redone

Spider-Man Far from home photos
The Spider-Man original score has been recreated for Far From Home.

The makers have brought back the original theme music of Spider-Man in Far From Home, much to the happiness of fans.

