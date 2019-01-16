Spiderman Far From Home trailer: Best takeaways

After days of keeping fans on the edge, Marvel Studios on Tuesday dropped the much-awaited trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland. After the ‘teaser trailer’, Marvel addicts have been pondering over a lot of things, from the placement of the latest film in the MCU timeline to the new characters that they saw in the trailer.

Advertising

Here are key takeaways from the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer:

Plot

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Parker disintegrated into dust when Thanos snapped his fingers. But in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, he is back in full form, and ready for his summer vacation. While many fans are still trying to understand the chronology of events in the MCU, Far From Home’s plot is surely giving no clues about Avengers: Endgame. The latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise appears to be a standalone film.

Nick Fury

We know Spider-Man is off to a Europe vacation. But looks like Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury won’t let him have a good time. While Nick “hijacks” his summer vacation, he also looks to be in a recruiting mode. This also happens to be their first meeting.

Spider-Man’s new suit(s)

Our friendly neighbourhood superhero gets some new suits in the trailer. First, his red and black suit is a memory from the 90s comics. But this time, it is complete with wings from Steve Ditko’s original Spider-Man suit. Then there is a black stealth suit, much more intriguing. But who gave it to Peter? Nick Fury?

The villains – Elementals

Looks like Nick hires Spider-Man to fight the terrifyingly powerful Elementals – Hydron, Magnum, Hellfire, and Zephyr. They appear at different intervals in the trailer. Tom Holland had previously said that he will fight the four Elementals, a group of comic book villains who take the form of the elements.

Mysterio

And just when Spider-Man appears to be caught in a fight with the new villains, Jake Gyllenhaal appears from a cloud of green smoke as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. Although traditionally a bad guy, Mysterio will help Spidey in the fight against the Elementals. As said by Peter’s friends, Mysterio does look like a combination of Iron Man and Thor!

Peter and MJ

We saw a romance brewing between Peter and Zendaya’s MJ in Homecoming. Now, looks like there will be more to this teen love. But not quite easily. MJ is seen giving Peter a hard time when he tells her, “You look really pretty,” and she replies, “And therefore I have value?”

Also read: Spider-Man Far From Home trailer: Peter Parker and Mysterio join forces to fight the Elementals

Advertising

Spider-Man theme redone

The makers have brought back the original theme music of Spider-Man in Far From Home, much to the happiness of fans.