Spider-Man Far From Home trailer: Peter Parker and Mysterio fight the Elementals

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s trailer is finally here! As was reported earlier, Peter Parker does leave for a Europe trip with his friends, only for it to be hijacked by none other than Nick Fury himself. Samuel L Jackson’s character has a job in mind for Peter Parker and it is not clear why he does not go to the Avengers instead.

Advertising

Since Far From Home is set after Avengers: Endgame, we wonder if it’s safe to speculate that all the superheroes are in fact dead and Fury is short of Avengers to fight threats like the terrifyingly powerful Elementals. While we are at it, there is a reference to Iron Man at the end — a character describes Mysterio as Iron Man and Thor rolled into one.

The trailer begins with Spider-Man giving a press conference. After the event, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan meets the superhero and Aunt May. The action quickly moves to shots of Peter preparing for the Europe trip. “Europe does not need friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man,” says Peter, as he leaves his Spidey suit at home.

Peter’s friends Ned and Michelle Jones are also seen with him. A romance appears to be blossoming between Peter and Michelle. Peter is accosted by Fury in typical Fury fashion (he makes Ned go to sleep with a tranquiliser dart). Fury has a job for Peter. Peter later appears in a black stealth suit, presumably given by Fury.

The movie will be the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame and will kick off its phase four. It is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming that came out in 2017. Tom Holland returns to play the role of the superhero Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The film is helmed by Jon Watts.

Joining Holland is Jake Gyllenhaal, who is playing the role of Quentin Beck, better known in comics as Mysterio. Although traditionally a bad guy, Spidey and Mysterio will team up against the Elementals, the real antagonists of the movie. Elementals are four extradimensional humanoids who have power over natural forces and ruled the earth before the rise of ancient Atlantis.

The four elementals are: Hydron, lord of the waters; Magnum, master of the earth; Hellfire, wielder of flame; and Zephyr, mistress of the winds. We see Peter with Hydron, until Mysterio arrives out of nowhere in a puff of green smoke to bail him out.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was first seen in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, when he fought alongside Tony Stark against the Captain America faction. His was the third live-action Spider-Man after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Tom’s characterisation and performance in the movie were deemed one of the highlights of the film and were praised universally.

Advertising

Tom Holland reprised the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which received positive reviews and was a box office hit, ending its global box office run at over 880 million dollars.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases on July 5.