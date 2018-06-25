Spider-Man Far From Home title has multiple meanings, says Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theatres on July 5, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theatres on July 5, 2019.

Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man: Homecoming’s sequel on Instagram. It is not certain whether it was really a gaffe but it is a known fact that Tom is bad at keeping secrets. Anyway, the sequel, according to the actor, is titled Spider-Man: Far From Home. The name is interesting, and it may mean that Tom’s Spider-Man will travel somewhere that is not New York. As per speculations, it would likely be Europe. Could it also be that he is stuck somewhere in the universe after the events of Avengers 4 and his inevitable resurrection?

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has confirmed the title and has spoken about it. While speaking to Cinemablend, Kevin said, “[It’s] similar [to Spider-Man: Homecoming]. I won’t say what the meanings are, but we enjoy that title because, like Homecoming, it is full of alternate meaning. And we liked continuing the ‘Home’ thing, with the little Spidey symbol in the ‘Home.'”

Homecoming too was a loaded title and had several meanings. It was the third live-action in fifteen years after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield essayed the character. It was also the ‘homecoming’ for the character, who was coming to Marvel universe’s fold. Then, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is a high-school student and ‘homecoming’ in North American context means a reunion or sorts of high-school or college alumni.

Of course, in Infinity War, Spider-Man seemingly died in the arms of Tony Stark and we do not know how will he be revived. There is strong evidence of time-travel in Avengers 4 so maybe time will be reversed. Some speculation even suggests that he (and others with him who perished) is not dead at all, but actually transported to some other realm – possibly the one inside the Soul Stone.

