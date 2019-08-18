Spider-Man Far From Home becomes Sony’s highest grossing film

Spider-Man: Far From Home has surpassed the worldwide collections of Skyfall to become the biggest global earner for Sony. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has grossed 1.109 billion dollars so far, edging past Skyfall’s 1.108 billion dollars.

Advertising

Far From Home is the second film in MCU’s Spider-Man series. Since Sony owns the movie rights to the character, the film, like its prequel, is a collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony.

The Tom Holland-led cast also features Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Earlier, Spider-Man: Far From Home became the most successful Spider-Man movie in India.

Advertising

Far From Home is the first MCU film after the universe-altering events of Avengers: Endgame. It is a hit among critics as well. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is 90 per cent and the consensus is: “A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her 3.5 star review, “Director Watts, who also wrote and directed the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming, knows that he has a winner on his hands with the awkward Holland playing an even more awkward Peter-in-love, and with the charming Zendya as crusty MJ and the brilliant Batalon as his best friend Ned making a winsome threesome.”

“Ned gets his own parallel adorable love story, and while he may be the overweight sidekick and she the straight-A, good girl, their relationship is not played just for laughs. Far From Home’s best moments come when it sticks to Peter’s school group, including two hapless teachers and many teenagers with different interests (plus one hunk with a crush on MJ),” she added.