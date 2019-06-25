Spider-Man Far From Home to release a day earlier in India

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Far From Home will now release a day earlier than its previous release date. It will hit theaters on July 4 instead of July 5. Tom Holland returns to reprise the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man and the film will deal with the aftermath of events in Avengers: Endgame. It is also expected to tease the slate of upcoming films in the MCU.

Advertising

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and is the first film in the MCU after Endgame.

Peter goes with his friends on a European vacation, but his trip is interrupted by Samuel L.Jackson’s Nick Fury who recruits him to fight the Elementals. He will also have Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who has come from another dimension to assist him.

Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, and Martin Starr are also part of the film’s cast.

Advertising

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said in a statement, “Spider-Man is the most loved Superhero in India! And with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have decided to release it a day prior on Thursday, 4th July.”

The synopsis of Spider-Man: Far From Home reads, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”