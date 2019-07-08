Spider-Man Far From Home swings to record 185 million dollar opening weekend in the US

Despite Avengers: Endgame concluding the 22 film Infinity Saga arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the excitement is still high as ever. A comparatively low-key, standalone movie Spider-Man: Far From Home has just had the biggest opening for a film releasing on Tuesday in its domestic market (North America).

According to Box Office Mojo, Far From Home minted 185 million dollars in the extended six day weekend in the US. Globally, Far From Home is already 580 million dollar strong. The film has given a lease of life to this mostly disappointing summer for big Hollywood movies.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, is helmed by Jon Watts. Tom Holland reprises the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

It is not just the moviegoers. Far From Home is a hit among critics as well. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is 92 per cent and the consensus is: “A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “We are in the post-Endgame era, where the burden of saving the world is on the deceptively delicate shoulders of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (Holland). Much of Far From Home’s conflict is driven by whether the 16-year-old wants that burden at all, longing as he is for both father figure Stark and love interest MJ (Zendaya).”

“A school trip to Europe for which Peter, MJ and Ned (Batalon) have all signed up is, he believes, his chance to confess to MJ his feelings. So when a monster given the name Elemental (for drawing his energy from the elements) turns up at Venice, their first stop, he tries as best as he can to dodge the persistent and gradually more furious Nick Fury (Jackson). The person who steers him to rise to the occasion is a superhero-like Mysterio (Gyllenhaal), who claims to have come from another Earth and has surprisingly found a place very quickly with Fury. Saving Venice, and later other European cities, Mysterio wows an impressionable Parker, particularly over a moon-lit heart-to-heart talk, sitting on the edge of a skyscraper. You know how that goes,” she added.