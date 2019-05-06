Spider-Man Far From Home new trailer: Peter Parker fights the Elementals without Iron Man

Tom Holland as Spider-Man is back, just that this time our web-slinging friendly neighbourhood superhero has to fight enemies in a world without Iron Man. The latest trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home was dropped by Marvel Studios on Monday, revealing that the upcoming movie takes off after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw the death of Tony Stark.

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer shows Peter Parker coming to terms with the fact that he is all on his own now, sans the support of his mentor. And while Nick Fury is trying to contact him for an assignment, Parker prefers to send the call to voice message and take off to Europe with his friends. However, trouble arrives when his vacation is hijacked by none other than Fury himself.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to join Tom in the latest film as Quentin Beck, better known as Mysterio in the Marvel comics. Though he begins as a bad guy, he eventually joins hands with Spidey to take down the Elementals, the real antagonists of the movie.

Elementals are four extradimensional humanoids who have power over natural forces and ruled the earth before the rise of ancient Atlantis. The four elementals are: Hydron, lord of the waters; Magnum, master of the earth; Hellfire, wielder of flame; and Zephyr, mistress of the winds.

In the midst of all this, there are funny moments with Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, who is now “working with” Spider-Man. This and a lot more seems to be in store in this new film, which will introduce us to a time without the original Avengers.

Apart from the demise of Tony Stark, Avengers: Endgame ended with Natasha Romanoff giving away her life to obtain the Soul Stone from Volmir, Captain America ageing and retiring, Thor passing on the leadership to Valkyrie, Bruce Banner turning into Professor Hulk and Clint Barton joining his family.

This sets the ball rolling for the new set of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take on the mantle of the new Avengers, with Spider-Man playing a crucial part.