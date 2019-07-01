Spider-Man Far From Home leaked by Tamilrockers

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the latest victim of Tamilrockers, a website which is The Pirate Bay of India. Far From Home is the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently, Marvel Studios confirmed that the film also wraps up the third phase of the MCU which sounds like a clever marketing strategy than something thought-out. The film is also the first after the Infinity Saga within the MCU that began with Iron Man in 2008 and concluded with Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has evoked positive critical reception. It holds a 91 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The consensus reads, “A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.”

Tamilrockers was earlier limited to South Indian films, but gradually it has expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, web series and Hollywood films.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.