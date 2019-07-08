Spider-Man Far From Home director Jon Watts on the surprise mid-credit cameo: It was always going to be him

Spoiler alert: If you have not seen Spider-Man: Far From Home, and wish to see it, do not read this piece as it contains major spoilers.

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home holds a low-key charm that feels fresh after the whirlwind, universal scale events in Avengers: Endgame. The film contains several narrative twists in true MCU fashion, but nothing compares to what happens after the film.

Mid-credit and post-credit scenes in the MCU are sometimes funny, sometimes important, and sometimes both. Far From Home’s mid-credits and post-credits are blowing the minds of MCU fans, and for good reason.

After Peter Parker returns to New York, he watches a news report involving the return of none other than JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Jon Watts spoke to Collider about how the surprise was kept out of rumour mills and Simmons was brought on board. “That was always the plan because we knew that we wanted to reveal Peter’s identity, and we wanted to bring in this idea of the news and not being sure exactly what you can believe or not believe. And it was always going to be him, but we didn’t want to say anything to him or to anyone because we didn’t want any press to leak out about it, via his agents or whatever. So we waited until the very, very last second and called him up, and he came by and he was, ‘Wait, what? You want me to do what?’ It took him a second to understand, but as we pitched the idea he was totally on board and he really loved getting to be the person who finally outs Peter Parker,” he told the website.

JK Simmons played the role in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy in 2000s as well in a very comic-accurate way.

When asked about the implications of the reveal, Jon Watts said, “Yeah. Definitely, it raises some very interesting questions. I don’t know that I have answers for them just yet. But, yeah, it does open up some strange possibilities by having him be the same person.”