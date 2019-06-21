Spider-Man Far From Home early reactions: Tom Holland starrer is another win for Marvel

A few early critical reactions to Spider-Man: Far From Home are in and apparently it is another win for Marvel. The film is a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Holland returns to reprise the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. He goes with his friends like Ned on a European vacation, which is crashed by Nick Fury who recruits Peter to fight the Elementals. He will also have Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who has come from another dimension, to assist him.

Elementals are a group of villains who take the destructive form of different elements like fire and water. We will not be terribly surprised if Mysterio does not end up being the primary villain in the end, though. In the comics, Quentin Beck (Mysterio’s real identity) is not a good guy.

Mashable Angie J Han wrote, “#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P’s emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting.”

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote, “Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now.”

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio.”

Fandom’s Eric Goldman tweeted, “#SpiderManFarFromHome isn’t quite as wonderful as Homecoming, but it’s a really strong, endearing sequel that delivers some excellent moments in its second half in particular. It commendably furthers Peter’s story while laying groundwork for what’s next in a notably deft way.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will release on July 5 in India.