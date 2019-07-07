Spider-Man Far From Home crosses 400 million dollar mark worldwide

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has gotten past the 400 million dollar mark already, Forbes reported. This is especially remarkable considering the 2019 summer has been one of Hollywood’s most disappointing in a while when it comes to box office performance.

In India, the film opened a day before most other markets. It hit theatres in the country on July 4. In the US, it had released on July 2, while in China and Japan it was out on June 28.

The film continues the adventures of Tom Holland’s wall-crawler after the world-altering events of Avengers: Endgame. It is the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter Parker goes off on a European vacation with his friends and comes face-to-face with the Elementals (a group of villains who take the form of elements like water and fire) and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who claims he has come from another dimension.

The film has also pleased critics. It has scored 92 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes, a site that aggregates reviews and gives a composite score. The critical consensus reads, “A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “We are in the post-Endgame era, where the burden of saving the world is on the deceptively delicate shoulders of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (Holland). Much of Far From Home’s conflict is driven by whether the 16-year-old wants that burden at all, longing as he is for both father figure Stark and love interest MJ (Zendaya).”

“A school trip to Europe for which Peter, MJ and Ned (Batalon) have all signed up is, he believes, his chance to confess to MJ his feelings. So when a monster given the name Elemental (for drawing his energy from the elements) turns up at Venice, their first stop, he tries as best as he can to dodge the persistent and gradually more furious Nick Fury (Jackson). The person who steers him to rise to the occasion is a superhero-like Mysterio (Gyllenhaal), who claims to have come from another Earth and has surprisingly found a place very quickly with Fury. Saving Venice, and later other European cities, Mysterio wows an impressionable Parker, particularly over a moon-lit heart-to-heart talk, sitting on the edge of a skyscraper. You know how that goes,” she added.