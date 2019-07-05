Spider-Man Far From Home box office collection Day 1: Tom Holland film is off to a good start

Toggle Menu
Spider-Man Far From Home box office collection Day 1: Spider-Man Far From Home had a record-breaking opening in the US. Now, in India, it is expected to set the cash registers ringing.

Spider-Man Far From Home box office collection Day 1: The Tom Holland starrer is helmed by Jon Watts.

Spider-Man Far From Home had a record-breaking opening in the US. Now, in India, it is expected to set the cash registers ringing. The film has received a positive response from critics.

Spiderman: Far From Home is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame and ends its phase three. The sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming has Tom Holland reprising his role of Pete Parker. Helmed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Samuel L Jackson, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Cobie Smulders.

It will be interesting to see if Spider-Man Far From Home will be as big a hit as Spider-Man Homecoming which ended its global box office run at over 880 million dollars.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a 3.5-star rating and wrote, “Director Watts, who also wrote and directed the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming, knows that he has a winner on his hands with the awkward Holland playing an even more awkward Peter-in-love, and with the charming Zendya as crusty MJ and the brilliant Batalon as his best friend Ned making a winsome threesome. Ned gets his own parallel adorable love story, and while he may be the overweight sidekick and she the straight-A, good girl, their relationship is not played just for laughs. Far From Home’s best moments come when it sticks to Peter’s school group, including two hapless teachers and many teenagers with different interests (plus one hunk with a crush on MJ).”

Tom Holland, while promoting his film, had said he looks up to Robert Downey Jr the way his superhero character admires Tony Stark.

“RDJ (Downey Jr) means so much to me. He is such a role model for me, when I was a kid and before I’d met him. And then to get a chance to work with him and to get to know him was really a dream come true. He holds a special place in my life like Mr Stark does in Spider-Man’s journey,” he said.

