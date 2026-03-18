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Spider Man Brand New Day trailer: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker nurses his broken heart as Zendaya’s MJ moves on; reunites with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner
In the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we see Peter Parker struggling with the pain of being forgotten by his closest friends, while also battling the effects of mutating DNA.
After a gap of nearly five years, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker, is swinging back, and this time, the battles are as much internal as they are external. The official trailer for Disney and Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped on Wednesday, March 18. The story picks up directly from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, following Parker taking a monumental personal risk to save the universe by agreeing to make everyone forget his true identity.
Right in the opening minutes of the trailer, which clocks in at over two minutes, Parker delivers a haunting monologue: “Something bad was going to happen, and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I am not just Peter Parker, I’m Spider-Man.” As he speaks these words, we see his close friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), along with everyone else in his life, forget that Parker is Spider-Man. The two attempt to start a new life at NIT, while Parker struggles with the grief of losing his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and watches MJ begin to explore her own romantic life.
WATCH | Spider Man Brand New Day trailer
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The trailer also hints at a deeper personal struggle: Parker begins feeling dizzy and losing his powers due to mutating DNA, signaling a darker, more introspective transformation, a ‘rebirth’ as the promotional asset hints in the closing minutes. Alongside these personal battles, a series of unexpected crimes emerge across New York, promising to test Spider-Man in new ways. Fans will also spot familiar faces, including Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Michael Mando’s Scorpion, reprising his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.