Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Peter Parker asks help from Banner, gets smashed by Hulk

Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Sony Pictures on Thursday unveiled a new trailer of Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment in the superhero franchise headlined by Tom Holland and Zendaya. Interestingly, the two lead actors, who tied the knot recently, play strangers with a shared past in the film.

The trailer starts with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) approaching Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), claiming that he’s “completely out of control” as he looses grip on his superpowers. “I got to fix whatever this is right now,” he says, as he struggles to even shoot web strings and crashes through the roof into a wedding while swinging across the city. Since Banner managed to keep a check on his mutating DNA, in order to keep Hulk at bay, Parker seeks out his help.

Like he asked Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the previous instalment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, he asks Banner too to keep the best parts and eliminate the rest. But Banner also explains to him, like Cumberbatch warned in the previous part, “How would you decide which parts of nature are good or bad?” Even Banner can’t rein in nature, as Parker soon has to square off against Hulk, who’s hell-bent on smashing him, only to be entangled in cobwebs.

Reunion with old pals

Given the events that transpired in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Parker struggles to keep himself away from MJ (Zendaya) and Ned, his old friends who now have no memory of him. He gets disappointed watching them go about their regular lives, which they livestream to his misery. As MJ introduces herself to Parker, he can’t help but cough. He also can’t help get jealous as she gets cozy with another man.

Later, Parker as Spider-Man gains MJ’s trust, asking her to hop by and swing away with her because she’s in danger. As he battles loneliness, Spider-Man finds unlikely allies in his former girlfriend, and Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking and certification

The advance booking for Spider-Man: Brand New Day also kicked off on Thursday, although the release is still over a month away. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that while international websites like Cineworld claimed the movie’s runtime to be 2 hours and 30 minutes, but PVR’s official website showed the runtime to be five minutes less.

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That sparked speculations that the movie has been trimmed in India by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the official X handle of Sony Pictures India cleared the air through a post on Thursday evening. “To address speculation circulating online: the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC in India, and any reports regarding certification are inaccurate. For verified information, please follow our official channels,” read the post.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to release in Indian cinemas on July 31.