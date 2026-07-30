Spider-Man Brand New Day Review, Release Live Updates: MCU film expected to earn Rs 45 cr in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review and Release Live Updates

Spider-Man Brand New Day Review and Release Live Updates: Spider-Man Brand New Day has finally hit theatres, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya starrer is already generating massive buzz among Marvel fans in India. The excitement is also translating into strong numbers at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded advance bookings worth more than Rs 85 crore gross for its opening weekend, including over Rs 45 crore gross for its opening day alone. The film is also said to have surpassed the estimated Rs 90 crore opening-weekend advance booking record set by Avengers Endgame even before its first show began.

The massive advance bookings have put Spider-Man: Brand New Day firmly on track for a historic opening at the Indian box office. The record-breaking trend is reportedly being mirrored worldwide, with the film tracking for one of the biggest global openings in cinema history. The film sold more than 1.3 million tickets in advance on BookMyShow alone. The surge has placed it at the eighth spot among the films with the highest pre-sales on the platform since August 2023.

Story continues below this ad Several factors appear to have fuelled the excitement surrounding the latest Spider-Man film. Following the emotional conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are eager to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker navigate a world where no one remembers him. The appearance of Hulk in the film’s promotional material has also generated excitement, hinting at an unexpected new team-up within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ALSO READ | Why Allu Arjun spent an entire day in tears when Sridevi married Boney Kapoor Spider-Man: Brand New Day receives U/A 13+ certificate The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers to mute or remove several allegedly obscene words from the audio and subtitles at three places. The board also reportedly instructed the makers to delete an eight-second lip-lock sequence. Following the modifications, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was certified with a runtime of two hours and 24 minutes. The latest instalment picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which ended with Peter Parker’s identity being erased from the memories of the entire world following Doctor Strange’s spell. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film marks Tom Holland’s return as the beloved Marvel superhero alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The Spider-Man franchise enjoys immense popularity in India, thanks in large part to the phenomenal success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Released in 2021, the film grossed Rs 271 crore in India, making it one of the country’s highest-grossing Hollywood releases. Globally, the blockbuster earned around $1.91 billion, cementing its place among the most successful films in the Spider-Man franchise. Live Updates Jul 30, 2026 08:31 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns Rs 85 crore across opening day weekend Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day sold tickets worth over Rs 85 crore gross for its opening weekend, including more than Rs 45 crore gross for opening day alone in India. With advance bookings continuing to surge, the film is on track to surpass Avengers: Endgame's estimated Rs 90 crore opening weekend pre-sales record.

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